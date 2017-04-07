FHSU Tiger Tennis sweeps Swedes

LINDSBORG, Kan. – The Fort Hays State tennis team opened a busy weekend with a 9-0 win over Bethany College Friday afternoon (April 7). The Tigers move to 10-8 on the season with the win, clinching their second 10-win season in the last 11 years. Bethany dips to 0-3 on the year.

The Tigers were gifted with three points from the start, as the Swedes only fielded four players for the duel. FHSU lost just one game in doubles play, with Nicole Lubbers and Jessica Johnson teaming up to sweep the competition 8-0 at No. 2 doubles and Lauren Lindell and Natalie Lubbers winning 8-1 at the No. 1 spot.

Fort Hays State continued the domination in singles action, dropping a total of 11 games. Haley Weidemann didn’t lose a game, winning 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 3 singles position. Macy Moyers also made quick work of her opponent, winning 6-1, 6-0 from the No. 2 spot. Taylor Noel moved to 2-0 in singles play this season when she took the No. 4 match 6-2, 6-1. Laura Jimenez-Lendinez was tested in the No. 1 match, but held off Giselle Silva for a 6-4, 6-4 victory.

The Tigers will wrap up the MIAA regular season this weekend with two more road matches. First up is a date with Lindenwood in St. Charles, Mo. Saturday (April 8) at 10 a.m.

