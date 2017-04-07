FHSU students bring home honors from statewide broadcasting competition

FHSU University Relations

Digital media production and journalism students form the Department of Informatics at Fort Hays State University earned six first-place, six second-place, and four honorable mention awards at the recent Kansas Association of Broadcasters competition.

In addition, the department earned a first-place award and an honorable mention from the National Association of Broadcasters/Broadcast Education Association, which Ron Rohlf, assistant professor of informatics, said is a first for FHSU.

“Our students have a proud history of performing well in the annual KAB competition,” said Todd Elsen, executive producer of Tiger Media Network. “The program continues to grow by leaps and bounds and our students’ dedication to their craft is continually recognized by industry professionals.”

“I am so excited for these students,” said Dr. Melissa Hunsicker-Walburn, chair of the Department of Informatics. “It’s powerful to have your quality validated as you build your portfolio of work. Being able to produce what is recognized by the industry and judged to be quality work is critical to the students in this field.”

Students are listed alphabetically by hometown with their entry titles and the contest categories. All are informatics majors.

DERBY: Tim Abrams, senior:

First place: “Copyright Infringement and Plagiarism in Video Games,” research paper.

Second place: “Protest Coverage,” hard news package.

Honorable mention: “The Battlefield,” DJ personality for radio or news anchor for TV.

Honorable mention: “The Wave, No Host, No Problem; Season 2, Episode 3,” entertainment program.

GARFIELD: Paul Kirkwood, senior, will be recognized at the NAB/BEA conference this month.

First place: “#FailCampusCarry,” opinion documentary.

GOODLAND: Cooper Slough, senior:

First place: “Local Spice, Episode 3: Breathe Coffee House,” entertainment program.

First place: “The Joy of Simplicity,” enterprise news package.

Second place: “Kansas City Coffee Culture,” documentary.

Honorable mention: “Handcrafted Hays, Popt! Gourmet Popcorn,” promotional audio or video.

MULVANE: Kadrae Smith, senior:

First place: “Traditional College Experience,” documentary, opinion documentary.

First place: #CollegeRadioDay Concert with KFHS Radio,” promotion event/activity.

Second place: “Anime Podcast,” entertainment program.

WICHITA: Richard Kerr, senior, will be recognized at the NAB/BEA conference this month.

First place: “One on One with Ulises Gonzalez,” public affairs program.

Second place: “Public and Private Influences on the First Amendment and Independent Journalism,” research paper.

Honorable mention: “FHSU Learning Communities Promo,” promotional audio or visual.

Honorable mention: “#LegendsNeverDie Teaser,” promotional spot (less than :90).