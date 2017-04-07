Deaths from US missile strikes in Syria; Rep. Marshall supports attack

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a missile strike on the Shayrat air base, southeast of Homs, over a chemical weapons attack he blamed on Syria’s government.

Kansas First-District Congressman Roger Marshall supported the attack

In a media release Marshall said, “I applaud the President’s decisive action in the face of the horrific chemical weapons attacks by the Syrian government on innocent civilians. I welcome this show of American strength and values. This sends a clear message to Syrian and Russian officials that we will not stand idly by in the face of these horrific atrocities.”

This decisive action shows that America will no longer stand on the sideline as innocent men, women, & babies are brutally killed in Syria. pic.twitter.com/u4M8vLoE5H — Lynn Jenkins (@RepLynnJenkins) April 7, 2017

The U.S. used the “deconfliction line” to warn Russia ahead of time that the strike was coming.

In the aftermath of the attack, which Syria said killed at least seven people, Russia announced it would suspend its cooperation in the information-sharing campaign. Russia still has several dozen warplanes and batteries of air defense missiles at its base near Latakia, Syria.