Construction on schedule for new clinic, coffee shop at Big Creek Crossing in Hays

Hays Post

Construction of a new convenient care clinic and coffee shop in Hays is on schedule, according to the property manager of Big Creek Crossing, 2918 Vine.

“It’s really coming together,” said Steve Toth of DP Management. “The shell of the building should be completely enclosed and ready for the tenants’ finish in mid-May, on schedule.”

The outbuilding at the northwest corner of the mall property will be home to a new HaysMed Convenient Care Clinic and a Starbucks Coffee.

HaysMed anticipates the clinic will be open later this summer.

Toth said progress at Big Creek Crossing has been positive, noting the harsh retail environment in 2017.

“We retained J.C. Penney, that’s a huge step,” he said. “There are a lot of malls in similar size and markets that are scrambling trying to find a replacement for J.C. Penney.”

J.C. Penney last month announced it was closing 138 stores nationwide. Hays will keep its Payless shoe store, as well, after that retailer announced its bankruptcy and plans to close 400 stores nationally this month.

Stage also continues to be a strong tenant, Toth said.

Stage recently acquired select assets of the Gordmans chain, as well.

DP Management continues to find a replacement tenant for G&L Tire, which will vacate the outbuilding on the southwest corner of the mall property to relocate downtown.

Toth said both redeveloping the existing building and building new are options on the table, depending upon the tenant.

“We have momentum in Hays, and the owner is making investment in the property and it’s moved forward,” he added.