Campus gun policy the focus of upcoming Fort Hays State town hall

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, the Fort Hays State University Student Government Association, in partnership with the American Democracy Project will host a Gun Policy Town Hall for the university and community. The event will be at Memorial Union’s Black and Gold Room on the FHSU campus.

There will be a panel to discuss the law and FHSU policy. The panel is comprised of General Counsel Kerry Wasinger; Director of Residential Life Christina Hurtado; University Police Chief Ed Howell; Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs Kenton Olliff; Assistant Professor of Political Science Bryan Bennett; Student Body President Emily Brandt; and Student Government Legislative Affairs Director Brent Hirsch.

This will be an open, educational event about the changes coming to campus regarding the new weapons policy that takes effect on July 1.