TMP Softball swept by Garden City

Abby Dart is regarded as one of the best pitchers in the state of Kansas. Thursday versus TMP she showed why. Dart allowed just one hit and walked four batter in a 6-0 shut-out win of the TMP Monarchs. Those numbers though were not the most eye popping. Of the 21 outs in the seven inning game, 20 of them came from strike outs.

Bailey Lacy was the only player to record a hit in game one when she opened the second inning with a double. Lacy was also the only out that was not via a strikeout when she popped out in the fourth. Alison Helgit held Garden City to just six runs on five hits. Just two of those runs though were earned as the committed four errors in the loss.

In game two, Garden City put up seven runs in the first five innings before TMP scored. The Monarchs notched two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth for the final 7-3 score. TMP had the bases loaded in the sixth inning with nobody out, but managed just the one run. Allison Helget, Emily Schulte, and Anna Gottchalk each scored a run in the loss. TMP was held to just three hits in the second game.

The Monarchs fall to 1-3 on the season. They will play Colby on Monday.