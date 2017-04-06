This weekend’s Hays-area garage sales

Hays-area garage sales

Scroll to the bottom for a map of garage sale locations. Hays Post offers FREE garage sale listings weekly. Having a sale next weekend? Click HERE for details.

Address: 2524 Henry, Hays

Items for sale: Toys, housewares, bedding, tools, CD’s, carpet, baseball gear, KU stuff, lots of children’s items.

Friday April 7 from 8:00 to dark and Saturday April 8 from 8:00 until noon

————

Address: 2917 Trinity Drive, Hays

Items for sale: Kids/youth books

Bikes

Household decor

Roller blades

Karate outfits

Karate sparring gear

printer

CD player

Much more

Multiple garage sale in cul-de-sac

April 8th 9A-?

——–