The family of Tristan Wilson, Dighton freshman majoring in English education, was named the 2017 Fort Hays State University Family of the Year by the Office of Transition and Student Conduct.

The Wilsons were selected for their dedication to Tristan’s education and the FHSU community.

“They are devoted to me and my well-being,” said Wilson. “Their passion for my education and achievements makes them stand out. They are my rock and my biggest supporters.”