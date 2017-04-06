Student Honors exhibition showcases talent, offers scholarships

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

An exhibit of work by student artists at Fort Hays State University will open with a public reception from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 7, in the Moss-Thorns Gallery of Art in the university’s Rarick Hall, room 102.

The Student Honors Exhibition will remain on display through April 20. The artworks come from every area of the department’s offerings: painting, prints, sculpture, photography, graphic design, ceramics and more.

Three of the student artists will win $1,000 Fields Scholarships and each of 20 other student exhibitors will win $200 Art and Design Scholarships, funded by the department’s annual art sale. Winners will be announced at the opening reception.

Admission to the Moss-Thorns is free. The gallery is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.