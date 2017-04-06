Sophomore forward Carlton Bragg Jr to transfer from Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Sophomore forward Carlton Bragg Jr. is transferring from Kansas, ending a rocky tenure with the Jayhawks marked by legal trouble off the court and underwhelming play.

The school said Thursday that the former five-star prospect from Cleveland had decided to leave the program. Bragg did not say where he intends to transfer.

Bragg was briefly suspended this past season when he was accused of pushing a woman down a flight of stairs, though video evidence showed that he was acting in self-defense. He was suspended again when drug paraphernalia was uncovered in the program’s dormitory during an unconnected investigation.

The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 5.2 points and 4.1 rebounds this season, and he did not play in the Jayhawks’ loss to Oregon in the Midwest Regional finals in the NCAA Tournament.