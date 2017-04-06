Shirley Reed of Goodland, age 81, was born in Dighton, Kansas on November 18, 1935. She entered Heaven’s gates on April 4, 2017.

On September 26, 1950 she married Lavern Reed and was a dedicated mother and homemaker. Her greatest pride was her yard where she spent countless hours caring for her lawn and flowers. She loved going out for coffee with the ladies, Friday night bowling, playing pinochle with friends and spending time with her family, and grand kids.

She had an unwavering faith in God and was an active member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church attending services until her health started to fail.

She is survived by her son Barry Reed and his wife Dianna of Alliance NE; son Robert Reed of Goodland, KS; son Ronnie Reed and his wife Debbie of Goodland, KS; son David Reed and his wife Denise of Lee Summit, MO; daughter Teresa Vance and her husband Brian of Wray, CO. Her sister Darlene Jerauld of Leoti, KS; sister Joyce Kidwell of Maize, KS; and brother Jack and his wife Sheri of Scott City, KS. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren, Kelli Keahi, Jasen Reed, Traci Hadden, Mike Reed, Brain Pettit, Shawn Reed, Kerri Vasquez, Tyson Reed, Chandi Reed, Nathaniel Reed, Bailey Reed, Blaize Vance and Logan Vance, and 19 Great Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Lavern D. “Bud” Reed and her parents, Theodore and Alma Rapier, her brother Eugene and her sister Lavon.

The family will receive friends at the visitation on Friday, April 7, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. MT at Bateman Funeral Home. Funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 10:30 a.m MT at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 222 West 13th Street, Goodland. Burial will follow at the Goodland Cemetery.

Memorials may be left or sent to the Bateman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 278, Goodland, KS 67735. Online condolences: www.batemanfuneral.com

For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. John 3:16