Sheriff: 2 Kansas women, 2 children hospitalized after crash

SALINA – Four people were injured in an accident just after 2p.m. on Wednesday in Saline County.

A 2011 Ford Fusion driven by Laura Cates, 49, Salina, was westbound on Kansas 4 at Old Highway 81, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

The driver failed to yield at the intersection and pulled out in front of a 1999 Chevy pickup driven by 81-year-old Udena McKee.

Cates, McKee, a 7-year old and a 3-year-old in the Ford were transported to Salina Regional Medical Center.

Cates suffered a broken rib and facial injuries. The 7-year-old also suffered a possible rib injury, according to Soldan.

All were properly restrained at the time of the accident.

The pickup took out a sign at the intersection and just missed traveling into a neighbor’s yard, according to Soldan.