NW Kansas teen hospitalized after SUV rolls

RAWLINS COUNTY- A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just before 4p.m. on Thursday in Rawlins County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Chevy Suburban driven by Devin Horinek, 17, Atwood, was westbound on Beaver Creek Road just west of Kansas 25 driving too fast for roadway conditions.

The Suburban left the roadway to the right, entered the north ditch and rolled.

Horinek was transported to Rawlins County Health Center.

A passenger David Ford, 24, Atwood, was not injured. They were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.