Let’s Talk series presents ‘Hip or Ankle Pain Slowing You Down?’

Hays Medical Center

The Hays Orthopedic Institute will sponsor Let’s Talk on Monday, April 10, at the HaysMed Center for Health Improvement (CHI) Education Room, 2500 Canterbury Drive, Hays Kansas. Participants are asked to use Entrance F – South Entrance to CHI.

The program will feature a presentation followed by a question and answer discussion with Dr. Gulraiz Cheema, MD, Orthopedic Surgeon and Jared Reed, Physician Assistant, both from the Hays Orthopedic Institute. Topic for the discussion is “Hip or Ankle Pain Slowing You Down?”

The program begins at 6:00 pm with registration and healthy snacks followed by the presentation and discussion from 6:15 pm – 7:15 pm. The program is designed for those who have orthopedic needs and the people who care about them.

There is no registration fee but space is limited. Please RSVP to www.haysmed.com/event/lets-talk-april-2017/ or (785) 623-5500 by April 7.