Human remains identified as missing Kansas City area woman

BELTON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say they have identified one set of human remains found in rural western Missouri as those of a 21-year-old woman who disappeared in September.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a medical examiner identified the remains as Jessica Runions, of Raymore, Missouri, who was last seen on Sept. 8 leaving a gathering in south Kansas City.

Her burned vehicle was found two days later. Runions left the gathering with 27-year-old Kylr Yust, who was later charged with burning Runions’ vehicle. A judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

The remains of a second person found in the same area have not been identified.

A mushroom hunter found the remains Monday in an area south of Belton and a second skull was found nearby Tuesday.