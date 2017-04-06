Helen “Susie” Ubert, age 94, of Hays, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at Via Christi Village, Hays. She was born August 1, 1922 in Schoenchen, Kansas to Joseph and Catherine (Werth) Dinges. She graduated from Girls Catholic High in Hays. On October 26, 1957 she married Elmer Ubert in Hays. He preceded her in death July 24, 1983.

Susie was a long time office manager for Don E. Pratt Oil and Farm Operations. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Church, Daughters of Isabella and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by a daughter, Sue Schmidt and husband Steve of Hays; two grandsons, Scott Schmidt and wife Rachel and Kyle Schmidt all of Smithville, Missouri; a great grandson, Carter Schmidt of Hays as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Fidelis, Frank, Ted and Anthony Dinges and eight sisters, Bridget Werth, Agnes Ruder, Martina Ruder, Mary Pfannenstiel, Bert Rayl, Rose Smith, Paulette Hamel and Catherine “Kitty” Beyer.

Funeral services will be 3 PM Friday, April 7, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday 5 PM – 8 PM and Friday 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM all at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601.

A Daughters of Isabella rosary service will be Thursday at 6:45 PM with a parish vigil service at 7 PM all at the funeral chapel.

Memorial contributions are suggested to TMP-Marian.

Condolences may be sent by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or emailed to keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com.