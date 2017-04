The shots were there, they just wouldn’t go in for Hays High. The Indians dropped a 1-0 match to Liberal on Thursday at Hays High School. Liberal scored the game’s lone goal with just under 16 minutes remaining in the second half. Hays tallied eleven shots on goal, but could not find the back of the net. The Redskins has just three shots on goal the entire game. Hays drops to 3-2 on the season and 0-1 in Western Athletic Conference play. The Indians will host Junction City on Monday.

