Hays Public Library celebrates National Library Week by forgiving fines

The Hays Public Library will be celebrating National Library Week April 9-15, along with hundreds of other libraries around the country.

During the week of April 9-15, the library will offer fine forgiveness on lost or overdue items that are returned. Fines will only be forgiven if the items are physically returned to the library. Patrons will also have the chance to win a new DVD by submitting paper copies of their checkout receipts to a library-wide raffle. All departments will participate in both fine forgiveness and the DVD raffle.

“Libraries Transform” is the theme of National Library Week 2017.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries across the country each April. It is a time to celebrate the contributions of our nation’s libraries and librarians and to promote library use and support. All types of libraries – school, public, academic and special – participate.

For more information on this and other programs, visit hayspublib.org or call 785.625.9014.