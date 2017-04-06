Ellis Co. law enforcement ready for drug take-back day

The Ellis County Drug Enforcement Unit will again be sponsoring two collection sites for community members to anonymously drop off their unused or unwanted prescription and OTC drugs on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The sites will be located in the parking lots at the Hays Visitors Center, 27th & Vine Street, and the Good Samaritan Center, 27th and Canal.

All tablets, capsules, caplets and patches are accepted. Liquids will be accepted if in spill-proof containers. No needles or aerosols can be collected.

“Prescription drug abuse is a growing problem in our communities and this is the perfect opportunity for people to help reduce the threat,” the unit said in a news release.

In the previous 10 Take-Back events, local sheriffs deputies and police officers have taken in over 1,000 pounds of unwanted drugs.

“Please clean out you medicine cabinets, closets, bedside tables and vehicles and make your home and cars safe from drug theft, accidental consumption, and abuse,” the unit urged.