Edwin L. Allen, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at the Park Lane Nursing Home in Scott City, Kansas. He was born on February 2, 1923 in Scott County, Kansas, the son of Albert Allison and Ethyl Gertrude Miller Allen. A lifetime resident of Scott County, Kansas, he was a farmer.

He was a member of the Prairie View Church of The Brethren in Friend, Kansas.

On April 9, 1944 he married Maurine Snyder in Scott City, Kansas. She passed away on October 25, 1975 in Scott City, Kansas. On July 17, 1976 he married Evelyn Neal in Scott City, Kansas. She passed away on June 22, 1993 in Scott City, Kansas. Edwin’s last companion of 17 years, Elvira Billinger passed away January 22, 2017.

Survivors Include his Two Sons – Dennis & Elaine Allen of Scott City, Kansas, Mike & Linda Allen of Garden City, Kansas, Three Daughters – Darlene & Barry Bontrager of North Newton, Kansas, Patti & Greg Quakenbush of Valencia, California, Jana & David Miller of Hays, Kansas, Thirteen Grandchildren, Twenty Six Great Grandchildren and One Great Great Grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his Parents, 2 Wive’s, Companion, Twin Infant Daughters, One Brother and One Sister.

Funeral Services will be held at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, Kansas at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 7, 2017 with Dr. Greg Quakenbush presiding.

Memorials in LIEU of Flower may be given to Park Lane Nursing Home in care of Price & Sons Funeral Homes.

Interment will be in the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, Kansas.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m Thursday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, Kansas.