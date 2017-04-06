Eagle announces investment, upgrades in community of St. Francis

ST. FRANCIS — Eagle Communications announced this week a major investment in the community of St. Francis, a move that will bring high-speed internet access to residents and businesses.

Beginning in May, crews will be in St. Francis installing fiber optics and electronic equipment designed to allow internet speeds of up to 1 Gig (1,000 megabytes per second).

“Eagle has been a partner with the community of St. Francis, since we purchased their wireless Internet network in 2005,” said Travis Kohlrus, General Manager. “After months of listening to the needs of the community and planning, Eagle is ready to expand its services to the community and bring St. Francis fast and reliable fiber internet and affordable unlimited telephone service with lots of features.”

Scheduling customer installations could begin as early as June.

Eagle has been working with the St. Francis Internet Committee since early 2016 to assess the St. Francis community’s broadband wants and needs. This includes the preparation and submission of a USDA grant application for broadband funding that was unsuccessful, due to the government’s assessment of adequate broadband coverage with 4G LTE services.

“After the grant submission process, Eagle quickly came to the conclusion that the community is ready and waiting for the speed and reliability of fiber services,” said Marty Melia, Account Executive. “We look forward to showing St. Francis what it means to be part of ‘Our Community … Connected.’ ”

Eagle will continue working closely with community leaders and the committee, over the next two months, to sign up new residential and business customers. Existing Eagle customers will be upgraded to the newly offered speeds and telephone. For more information about the product offerings or to sign up early, visit http://www.eaglecom.net/stfrancisfiber/ or call 877-613-2453.

“We are excited about this partnership with Eagle for St. Francis.” said Committee member Kelly Frewen. “We hope to meet the minimum of 210 customer sign-ups quickly, so that Eagle Communications can begin ordering equipment and scheduling construction. If you have questions about this initiative, please contact one of the committee members.”

The St. Francis Internet Committee members are Kelly Frewen, Rob Schiltz, J.R. Landenberger, Robert Grace, Eric Harper, and Jason Padgett.

For more information, visit http://www.eaglecom.net/stfrancisfiber/, or the local committee’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/FibertothePremisesinStFrancis.