Construction underway on Kansas 25 in Logan County

KDOT

The Kansas Department of Transportation has started work on a resurfacing project on portion of Kansas 25 in Logan County beginning at the north city limits of Russell Springs and extending 11 miles west.

Project work includes a 1-inch mill followed by application of a 2-inch overlay of new asphalt material to improve roadway conditions and extend pavement life. Traffic in the construction zone will be reduced to one lane and controlled by flaggers and a pilot car operation during daylight hours. Minor delays, not exceeding 15 minutes, should be expected. KDOT urges all motorists to be alert, obey the warning signs and “Give ‘em a Brake!” when approaching and driving through work zones. Work is expected to be completed by the beginning of May, weather permitting.

APAC Shears of Hutchinson is the primary contractor on the project with a total contract cost of approximately $1.2 million. The project is funded by T-WORKS. Find out more about this and other T-WORKS projects at http://tworks.ksdot.org.