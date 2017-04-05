Theater group will bring ‘On Golden Pond’ to Hays stage

The Hays Community Theatre will present “On Golden Pond” next month in Hays.

The production is scheduled for April 7 and 8 at 7:30 p.m. and April 9 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and available online and at the door.

“This is the love story of Ethel and Norman Thayer, who are returning to their summer home on Golden Pond for the forty-eighth year. He is a retired professor, nearing eighty, with heart palpitations and a failing memory—but still as tart-tongued, observant and eager for life as ever. Ethel, ten years younger, and the perfect foil for Norman, delights in all the small things that have enriched and continue to enrich their long life together. Norman and Ethel are brought even closer together by the incidence of a mild heart attack. Time, they know, is now against them, but the years have been good and, perhaps, another summer on Golden Pond still awaits. The Academy Award winning 1981 film starred Henry Fonda and Katherine Hepburn.”

For more information, call 785.656.0281, email contact@hctks.com or visit www.hctks.com.