Scammers threatening Midwest Energy customers with disconnections

MWE

Ellis County law enforcement reports scammers are calling residents and businesses, threatening disconnection of services by Midwest Energy unless immediate payment is made.

Don’t fall for it! Midwest Energy doesn’t operate this way.

1) You will ALWAYS get a notice in the mail from us if your account is behind. Your first contact will never be a phone call.

2) If your account is behind, we often work to make payment arrangements.

3) We NEVER accept pre-paid money cards as a form of payment.

If you’re ever in doubt it’s really Midwest Energy calling you, hang up and call us back at (800) 222-3121. Be safe, not sorry!