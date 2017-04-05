Plainville makes it to Final Round of Kansas Hometown Showdown

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

It’s all come down to the “Battle Between The Villes.”

It’s Plainville vs. Haysville in the sixth and final round of the Kansas Hometown Showdown presented by the Kansas League of Municipalities (KLM).

This is the third year for the online photo competition among Kansas cities. It’s set up to mimic a sports competition with brackets and cities going head-to-head with each other in an effort to get the most “Likes” on the League’s Facebook photo album.

Plainville defeated another “Ville”–Marysville–in Round 5 to make it to the final Round 6 and take on Haysville. Haysville beat out Newton.

The Rooks County town is the lone holdout among a handful of northwest Kansas towns that started in the competition including Hays, Lucas, Hoxie, Wilson and Ellis.

Plainville’s patriotic entry is “Honoring Those Who Serve.” The picture was taken November 11, 2016 during the dedication of the veterans’ memorial in Plainville.

According to the KLM Facebook page, voters should look at the photo description to see which city submitted the photo. Once you like a photo, your vote has been cast for the final round.

Voting for Round 6 is open until 9 a.m. Monday, April 10. The winner will be announced the same day.