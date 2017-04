Helen “Susie” Ubert, age 93, of Hays, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at Via Christi Village, Hays.

Funeral services will be 3 PM Friday, April 7, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday 5 PM – 8 PM with a parish vigil service at 7 PM.

A complete obituary is pending with Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601.