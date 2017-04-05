HaysMed Sports Medicine announces upcoming  athletic testing combine

HaysMed Sports Medicine is hosting their 16th Annual Athletic Testing Combine on Saturday, April 22 from 9:00 am – 11:00 am at The Center for Health Improvement, Hays, Kansas. Registration fee is $20 per person. This testing is for male or female, grades 6 through 12. A make up combine session will be held on Saturday, May 6 at 3:00 pm at The Center for Health Improvement.

Every athlete strives to do his or her best in whatever sport they participate in. In order to achieve that goal, it is important to know at what level you are performing and how that performance can be improved. The Athletic Testing Combine is designed to assess athlete’s individual strengths and weaknesses in order to help them reach their highest athletic potential.

Tests performed during this event include: Height, Weight, Seated Shot Put, Pro Agility, Vertical Jump, Standing Long Jump, Bench Press and 10 Yard and 40 yard dashes which are electronically timed. High Plains Sports Medicine provides highly qualified staff and professional testing equipment including the use of electronic timing equipment accurate to the 1/100th of a second. This ensures accurate and reliable results.

Each athlete in attendance will receive an individual athletic profile. This includes test results, percentile rankings, and an overall athletic rating allowing athletes to identify specific strengths and weaknesses. In addition, athletic directors and coaches from each school will be provided similar reports. The results are also sent to Midwest colleges for their review of athletes interested in playing college sports. Participants also receive a tee shirt.

Registration can be mailed to Shawn Landers, PO BOX 8100, Hays, KS 67601, dropped off at The Center for Health Improvement, or participants can bring the registration the day of the event and pay the fee then. For more information contact Shawn Landers, MS, LAT, ATC, CSCS at 785.623.6369, https://www.haysmed.com/the-center/athletic-testing-combine/ or email at shawn.landers@haysmed.com.