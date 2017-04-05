Fifth annual Run/Walk to Help Children Talk will be this month in Hays

Submitted

The FHSU Herndon Speech-Language-Hearing Clinic and National Student Speech-Language-Hearing Association will be hosting the fifth annual Run/Walk to Help Children Talk. Proceeds from the event will go toward children scholarships for services at the Herndon Clinic and much-needed clinic materials. For those who aren’t interested in lacing up their athletic shoes, registration includes a Post-Race Celebration that includes lunch and games for children.

The race will begin and end at FHSU, between Picken Hall and Martin Allen Hall. Early registration (April 18) is $20 for an adult, $15 for an FHSU Student, and $10 for a child. Costs will increase $5 after the early registration date on April 18. Registration includes a T-shirt and lunch.

There are many ways individuals can help support children in need of speech-language services.

1. Sign up for the event! Don’t forget to ask friends and family!

2. Like FHSU Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, and share the Run/Walk To Help Children Talk 2017 on Facebook.

3. Sponsor the event with a cash or gift donation.

4. Check out our website: www.fhsu.edu/csd — News/Events for registration forms and more details.