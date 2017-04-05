FHSU softball swept at Lindenwood

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Fort Hays State fell twice in conference play on Tuesday (Apr. 4) at Lindenwood. The Lions took the games by scores of 8-0 and 6-2. The Lions moved to 13-18 overall, 4-10 in the MIAA, while the Tigers moved to 9-29 overall, 2-10 in the MIAA.

Game 1: Lindenwood 8, Fort Hays State 0

Lindenwood benefitted from a Tiger error in the third inning, scoring four unearned runs, and ran away with an 8-0 run-rule win. The Lions led just 1-0 heading into the bottom of the third, but an error on a sacrifice bunt attempt by the second batter of the inning led to the scoring outburst. The Lions picked up three unearned runs with two outs in the inning. They closed out the game with an RBI single in the fifth inning.

Collette West and Kylie Strand each collected two hits in the game. West had a pair of singles, while Strand had a single and a triple. Tess Gray also had a single.

Stormee Galka pitched a complete game for the Lions, allowing five hits and two walks with a strikeout. She moved to 8-8 overall. Carrie Clarke, who allowed seven runs (three earned), gave up seven hits and a walk with three strikeouts. She is now 4-9 on the year.

Game 2: Lindenwood 6, Fort Hays State 2

Just like in Game 1, Lindenwood took an early 1-0 lead. The Tigers had a golden opportunity with bases loaded and one out in the top of the fourth, but squandered it with a strikeout and flyout. In the bottom half of the inning, Lindenwood took advantage of escaping the jam with two runs, then tacked on three more in the fifth for a commanding 6-0 lead.

Fort Hays State’s only two runs of the day came on back-to-back-to-back doubles by Kylie Strand, Candace Bollig, and Tess Gray to lead off the sixth inning. Strand and Gray each had two hits in the game.

Hailey Chapman surrendered all six runs (five earned) in a complete game outing. She allowed eight hits, three walks, and struck out four.

Stormee Galka picked up a win in the second straight game, throwing the first 5.0 innings before yielding to Kimberly Fozzard. Galka allowed seven hits and a walk, while striking out three. Both runs were charged to Galka. Fozzard allowed one hit and struck out one.

An update on the time and location of the doubleheader at Lincoln will be posted once an official announcement has been made.

FHSU Sports Information