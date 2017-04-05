FHSU Softball moves doubleheader with Lincoln to Thursday in St. Charles

The Fort Hays State Softball doubleheader with Lincoln University has been moved to a neutral location on Thursday (Apr. 6). The teams will now play a doubleheader in St. Charles, Mo., on Lindenwood’s home field, starting at 12 pm. With the neutral location of the games, there will be no live stats available. We will attempt to provide Twitter updates of the games.

Weather has forced this doubleheader to be pushed back three days now. Originally scheduled for Monday, the games were rescheduled for Wednesday. But with more rain falling in the Jefferson City area back on Tuesday, the field in Jefferson City will not be playable in time, so the neutral site games on Thursday were agreed upon by both schools and the MIAA.

Fort Hays State enters the doubleheader with Lincoln at 9-29 overall, 2-10 in the MIAA, while Lincoln is 3-29 overall, 0-12 in the MIAA.

Following the doubleheader with Lincoln on Thursday, FHSU continues its week-long road trip in conference play at Emporia State on Friday and Washburn on Saturday.

FHSU Sports Information