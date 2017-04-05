FHSU Football Spring Scrimmage set for Saturday

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State Football will hold its annual Spring Scrimmage on Saturday, April 8 at Lewis Field Stadium. Planned to last an hour, the scrimmage begins at 11 am. Gates to the stadium open at 10:30 am.

Tigers4Ever, the FHSU student alumni association will be hosting the Second Annual Spring Kickoff. Open to FHSU alums, faculty/staff, students and Tiger fans of all ages, this event is a great opportunity to come support FHSU Football while learning more about Tigers4Ever. Enjoy great food (for purchase) provided by the Block & Bridle Club and the Sigma Alpha Agriculture Sorority, cheer on your favorite team, and get player autographs after the scrimmage.

This year, you will also have the chance to interact with the players on the field. Sign up for your chance to kick a field goal or extra point, catch a punt, and throw/catch a pass following the scrimmage.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

10:30 a.m. Gates open at Lewis Field Stadium

11 a.m.-noon FHSU Football Scrimmage

12-12:45 p.m. Tiger Fan Interaction

1:30 p.m. Autograph signing in Schmidt-Bickle Indoor Training Facility

In case of rain, all events will move inside the Schmidt-Bickle Indoor Training Facility.

Go to www.goforthaysstate.com/kickoff2017 to learn more.

FHSU Sports Information