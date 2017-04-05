Fern Nadine Keller, age 88, of Ellis, passed away Monday, April 3, 2017 at Trego Lemke Memorial Hospital in WaKeeney, Kansas. She was born July 23, 1928 in Hays, Kansas to William and Frieda (Hagen) Zerfas. She graduated from Ellis High School in 1947. On October 16, 1947, she married Wilbert Keller at Christ Lutheran Church in Ellis.

Fern was a homemaker. She was a past member of St. John Lutheran Church and a current member of Christ Lutheran Church where she was part of the ladies sewing circle. She was also a member of the Ellis VFW Ladies Auxiliary post 9139 and the Sunflower Polka Club. Fern and Wilbert led many wedding marches for family and friends. She was a wonderful cook and she enjoyed gardening, embroidery and quilting. She enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren as well.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Wilbert Keller of Ellis; her daughter Twila Large of Ellis; two sons, Tim Keller and wife Aleta and Danny Keller all of Ellis; two sisters, Irene Loflin of Ogallah, Kansas and Florence Armbruster of Houston, Texas; seven grandchildren, Christine Large, Heidi Fawcett and husband Matt all of Phoenix, Arizona, Meredith Keller of Ellis, Rachel Keller of Ellis, Laycie Haas and husband Todd of Antonino, Kansas, Emily Burd and husband Shaun of Ellis and Katelyn Steffens and husband Erik of Dighton, Kansas as well as 11 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Faye Jean Keller; two brothers, Willard and Lawrence Zerfas and a sister, Ruth Nutsch.

Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Friday, April 7, 2017 at Christ Lutheran Church in Ellis. Burial will follow services in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Ellis.

Visitation will be Thursday 5 PM – 8 PM with a prayer service at 7 PM and Friday 10 AM until service time all at Christ Lutheran Church.

Arrangements in care of Keithley Funeral Chapel 400 E. 17th Ellis, KS 67637.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Christ Lutheran Church or the VFW Ladies Auxiliary post 9139, Ellis.

Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or emailed to keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com