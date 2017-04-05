8 community colleges attend Partnership Day with Department of Education at FHSU

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

Eight community colleges that have partnership agreements with the Department of Teacher Education at Fort Hays State University sent representatives to Hays recently to celebrate the partnership with the university and to sign updated agreements.

Colleges attending were from across the state: Butler Community College, El Dorado; Colby Community College; Cloud County Community College, Concordia; Cowley County Community College, Arkansas City; Dodge City Community College; Highland Community College; Pratt Community College; and Seward County Community College, Liberal.

The agreements, each of which is called a Memorandum of Understanding, or MOU, were signed for participating community colleges of the area. The agreements help smooth the transition from a two-year program to a four-year institution by agreeing to such considerations as course transferability.

The outlines of future partnerships were also discussed.

The event included presentations by FHSU faculty and administrators and a roundtable discussion at lunch before the representatives signed their agreements.