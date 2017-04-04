Real World 101 offers free help to young adults about to enter the work force

ELLIS CO. EXTENSION

Real World 101 is an informative program aimed at primarily college students, or young adults entering the work force, to help ease their transition into the “real world.” Young professionals will share their experiences and tips on building credit and tax preparation, and networking in a new community.

This informative program will have plenty of time for your questions and discussion. It is free to attend for anyone entering the “real world” soon—because growing up isn’t easy.

Real World 101 will be held on Tuesday, April 11th at the FHSU Union Basement – Cody Commons from 7 to 8:00 p.m.

The Ellis County Extension Community Development Committee along, with the Hays Area Young Professionals and Alpha Kappa Psi business fraternity, is sponsoring this event.