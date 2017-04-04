Hays Post

Hays (KS) News, Opinion, Sports, Video

Police, KBI seize cash, pounds of Colorado pot at Kansas home

by 1 Comment

photo courtesy Hoisington Police

BARTON COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Barton County are investigating a suspect on drug charges.

Just before 11a.m. Monday police and special agents with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 Block of West Broadway Avenue in Hoisington, according to a media release.

During the search officers found several pounds of marijuana, determined to be brought in from Colorado.

They also located a substantial amount of cash and drug paraphernalia, including items used in the cultivation of marijuana.

Police also arrested a 22- year-old white female. She is being held in the Barton County jail with a bond of $100,000.

  • SOooDumb

    Let real business’s handle this instead of this rediculous legal/illegal at some fictitious state line. Obviously this woman was up to no good, take people like her out of the equation and let professional and responsible business owners sell the stuff. Not some hood rat. Marijuana illegality in itself is criminal. Imagine the outcry if they started arresting all the drunkards in great bend. Or hays. Or anywhere for matter. Prohibition is so dumb. Only hurts our own citizens and makes criminals out of otherwise peaceful people.