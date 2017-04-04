Police ask for help to identify Kansas carjacking suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating a car-jacking and attempting to identify a suspect.

Just before 5 a.m. Monday, a suspect with a gun took a 2006 Chevy from a woman at a convenience store in the 2500 Block of SW 6th Avenue in Topeka, according to police.

The victim described the suspect as a white, 5 foot 10inches tall, approximately 160 pounds and he wore a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

Police released security camera images late Monday. Anyone with information is asked to call police.