Pain management is topic for next ‘Doctors on Call’

SHPTV

BUNKER HILLS – Smoky Hills Public Television’s local program, Doctors on Call, will feature the topic of pain management on Tuesday, April 4 at 7:00 p.m. with an encore April 9 at 3:30 p.m.

Dr. Bell Razafindrabe of Great Bend will be on hand to answer questions called in by viewers during the program. Questions also can be submitted via email at doctors@shptv.org or Twitter with the hashtag #DOCCall.

Doctors on Call is a program that provides medical information on a variety of different topics. Medical professionals from throughout the state travel to Bunker Hill to provide information and answer questions from the viewing audience.

SHPTV can be seen on Eagle Cable channels 9 and 609 (high-definition).