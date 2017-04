Career Ambitions

A father was asked by his friend, “Has your son decided what he wants to be when he grows up?”

“Yes, he wants to be a garbage collector,” replied the father.

His friend thought for a moment. “That’s a rather strange ambition to

have for a career,” he said.

“Not really,” said the father. “He thinks that garbage collectors only

work on Tuesdays!”

