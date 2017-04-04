Kansas Senate committee advances plan for ‘flat’ income tax

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas Senate committee has approved a bill for moving the state to a single personal income tax rate while raising new revenue to fix budget problems.

It wasn’t clear whether a flat tax proposal can pass as the Assessment and Taxation Committee voted Tuesday to send its bill to the Senate.

The House has its own bill to abandon separate tax rates for higher and lower-income earners. But GOP leaders could drop the idea for lack of support.

Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling more than $1 billion through June 2019.

Many Republican see a flat income tax as fairer. Critics said middle-class families would be hit the hardest.

The Senate committee’s plan adopts the current top rate of 4.6 percent for all. The House plan is 5 percent.