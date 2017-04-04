Kansas man tased, jailed after knife attack

COWLEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Cowley County are investigating a suspect on battery charges after an altercation on Monday.

Just before 1:30 a.m. officers of the Arkansas City Police Department responded to a residence in the 600 block South C Street for a report of a male subject attacking people with a knife, according to a social media report.

Upon arrival, officers confronted the suspect whom was physically holding a family member against the wall in an upstairs hallway.

Officers attempted to get the suspect, identified as 38-year old Timothy Peters, to release the male victim, however he refused to do so.

After several commands the suspect was tased, which allowed the male victim to move to safety.

Offices also learned that the suspect had been involved in a physical and verbal altercation with the two victims prior to officer’s arrival.

Police took Peters into custody and he was transported to a hospital for treatment of a self-inflicted stab wound to the leg, and later taken to the county jail. He is currently being held for two counts each of

Criminal Threat, Criminal Restraint, Domestic Battery, Aggravated Assault, as well as one count each of Disorderly Conduct and Interference with Law Enforcement. His bond is set at $50,000,