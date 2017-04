Dr. Randy Watson, Kansas Commissioner of Education, will present information on “The Future of Education” in Hays, on April 6.

The presentation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Fort Hays State University Memorial Union’s Cody Commons. The event is open to the public and is free to attend.

This informational event was made possible through the partnership of the Hays Area Chamber of Commerce, Hays USD 489 and Fort Hays State University.