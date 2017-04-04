Kan. Dept. of Revenue keeps tax phone line open late April 6

KDR

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Revenue is dedicating additional staff to answer phones and keeping the lines open later on Thursday April 6 to help Kansans with questions about their 2016 individual income tax returns.

As in prior years, the department will also have phone lines for its Electronic Services Unit open late on tax day, April 18, to help people with questions about KS WebFile, the state’s free online income tax filing program, or other electronic return questions.

Phone lines will be open until 6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 6. For assistance people should call:

· For tax-related questions, contact the customer service line at 785-368-8222, option 4 then option 1

· For technical questions, contact Electronic Services Help at 785-296-6993

If customers simply need to check on the status of their refund, they can do so online any time at www.ksrevenue.org/RefundStatus or by calling 1-800-894-0318 to connect to the department’s automated refund status line.

To ensure taxpayer confidentiality and accuracy, people should have their most current tax information available when they call.