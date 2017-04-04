HPD Activity Log March 31-April 2

The Hays Police Department responded to 8 animal calls and 26 traffic stops Fri., March 31, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Mental Health Call–1400 block E 29th St, Hays; 1:40 AM

Disturbance – Noise–200 block E 14th St, Hays; 7:36 AM

Lost Animals ONLY–1300 block E 33rd St, Hays; 8:17 AM

Animal At Large–100 block E 23rd St, Hays; 8:52 AM

Lost Animals ONLY–1300 block Fairground Rd, Hays; 9:39 AM

Disturbance – Noise–2500 block Gen Custer Rd, Hays; 9:42 AM

Computer Crime–2400 block Vine St, Hays; 3/30 8:45 PM; 3/31

Parking Complaint–1300 block Lawrence Dr, Hays; 12 PM

Lost Animals ONLY–500 block W 30th St, Hays; 1:48 PM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–2600 block Vine St, Hays; 3:05 PM

Animal At Large–100 block W 38th St, Hays; 3:15 PM

Theft (general)–400 block E 13th St, Hays; 3/30 12 PM; 3/31 12 PM

Welfare Check–Hays; 4:42 PM

Disorderly Conduct–600 block E 8th St, Hays; 5:39 PM; 9:13 PM

Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 8:11 PM

Suicidal Subject–1000 block Country Club Dr, Hays; 8 P; 8:27 PM

Drug Offenses–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 8:40 PM; 8:45 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 4 animal calls and 10 traffic stops Sat., April 1, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Driving While Suspended/Revoked–1300 block Allen, Hays; 12:21 AM

Battery – simple–500 block W 7th St, Hays; 1:40 AM; 1:42 AM

Battery – simple–500 block W 7th St, Hays; 140 AM; 1:54 AM

Suicidal Subject–2400 block Whitfield, Clarksville; 2:12 AM

Assist – Other (not MV)–2700 block Vine St, Hays; 11:52 AM

Dead Animal Call–500 block Elm St, Hays; 12:01 PM

Battery – Domestic–1000 block Country Club Dr, Hays; 12:10 PM; 12:15 PM

Drug Offenses–3700 block Vine St, Hays; 12:45 PM

Criminal Damage to Property–100 block W 15th St, Hays; 4:58 PM

Animal At Large–100 block W 15th St, Hays; 5:21 PM

Harassment (All Other)–1200 block Tamarac Cir, Hays; 5:56 PM

Drug Offenses–500 block W 17th St, Hays; 7:45 PM; 7:55 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 5 animal calls and 5 traffic stops Sun., April 2, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Drug Offenses–300 block W 8th St, Hays; 12:04 AM

Disturbance – Fight–800 block Ash St, Hays; 1:23 AM

Disorderly Conduct–100 block W 7th St, Hays; 2:10 AM

Driving Under the Influence–400 block W 6th St, Hays; 2:31 AM

Suspicious Activity–100 block E 23rd St, Hays; 6:25 AM

Assist – Other (not MV)–1200 block E 31st St, Hays; 9:42 AM

Bicycle – Lost,Found,Stolen–2700 block Ash St, Hays; 11:26 AM

Disturbance – General–300 block W 7th St, Hays; 11:46 AM

Harassment (All Other)–2100 block Allen St, Hays; 4/1 9 PM; 4/2 11:55 AM

Assist – Other (not MV)–500 block E 19th St, Hays; 12:53 PM

Civil Dispute–400 block W 3rd St, Hays; 12:56 PM

Animal At Large–1300 block Lawrence Dr, Hays; 3:02 PM

Suicidal Subject–2500 block Marjorie Dr, Hays; 5:03 PM

Animal Call–1300 block Agnes Dr, Hays; 5:43 PM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–1700 block Vine St, Hays; 6:09 PM

Credit Card Violations–100 block W 4th St, Hays; 8:14 PM

Found/Lost Property–200 block W 6th St, Hays; 8:23 PM

Credit Card Violations–100 block W 4th St, Hays; 8:37 PM

Civil Dispute–500 block E 20th St, Hays; 8:43 PM

Suicidal Subject–2700 block Indian Trl, Hays; 10:03 PM

Mental Health Call–3400 block Vine St, Hays; 10:46 PM