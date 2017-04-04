FHSU men’s golf places at Midwest Spring Fling

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Fort Hays State men’s golf team finished ninth at the Midwest Spring Fling this week (April 3-4) at Cottonwood Hills Country Club. The Tigers shot two identical rounds of 325 on Monday before rain washed out the third and final round Tuesday.

The tournament was hosted by Sterling College at the par-72, 6,890 yard course on the rolling plains just outside Hutchinson. Cloudy conditions gave way to bountiful sunshine Monday afternoon, but the stormy skies returned Tuesday morning. The teams started play in the third round, but tournament officials deemed the course unplayable after the groups completed between eight and 10 holes.

Skyler Tebo led the Tigers with two rounds in the 70s, finishing at 13-over and tying for 17th (78-79-157). Dalton Ayres fired rounds of 81 and 84 to tie for 36th (165). Isaiah Grover improved seven strokes between rounds (87-80-167), tying with Marcus Willey for 41st (85-82-167). Colton Bobek rounded out the FHSU lineup in 49th (81-89-170).

The team will have two weeks to prepare to host the 2017 Tiger Classic, their lone home tournament of the year, April 18-19. The tournament is the third designated MIAA event of the season, with all 11 conference schools competing.