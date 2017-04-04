Cool, wet Tuesday

Today Rain, mainly after noon. High near 46. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight Rain, mainly before 10pm. Low around 38. Breezy, with a north wind 16 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

WednesdayA 10 percent chance of rain before 7am. Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 20 to 23 mph.

Wednesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 33. North northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light.

ThursdaySunny, with a high near 61. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday NightMostly clear, with a low around 38.

FridaySunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.