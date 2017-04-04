Bryan Lee Tholen, 55, Hays, died Sunday, April 2, 2017 at the Hays Medical Center.

He was born January 2, 1962 in Hays the son of Elmer W. and Helen (Rohr) Tholen. He graduated from Hays High School in 1981 and from North Central Kansas Technical College. He was a certified mechanic at Paul MacDonald Chevrolet and later Clay Chevrolet for many years. On October 4, 1997 he was united in marriage to Glenda Jo Butcher at the First United Methodist Church in Hays. She preceded him in death on December 5, 2016. Bryan enjoyed riding dirt bikes, fishing, barbecuing, and watching college basketball. He was an avid Denver Broncos fan and loved restoring old cars and trucks.

Survivors include a brother; Curtis E. Tholen and wife Maggie of Littleton, Colorado, a sister; Gloria Wolf and husband Dr. David Wolf of Windsor, Colorado, a nephew; Jeffrey Tholen and wife Kim, two nieces; Ashley Hatfield and husband Dr. Robert, and Angie Chaffin and husband Matt, a great nephew; Payson Hatfield, and three great nieces; Amanda Hatfield, Kylie Collins, and Maleia Chaffin.

A celebration of Bryan’s life will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church, 305 W. 7th Street, Hays. Inurnment will follow in the Mt. Allen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 on Friday at the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street, and from 1:00 pm until service time on Saturday at the church. Memorials are suggested in Bryan’s memory to the Cancer Council of Ellis County, in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com