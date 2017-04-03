Tiger Football Releases 2017 Schedule

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State’s 2017 football schedule has been released. The Tigers will play six games at home in 2017, with the first on Thursday, September 7 against Central Missouri. Fort Hays State is coming off its second-straight bowl game appearance and first-ever postseason game win after claiming the 2016 Heart of Texas Bowl.

2017 Football Schedule

The Tigers will host the other three Kansas MIAA schools, along with long-time rival Nebraska-Kearney in the season finale. Central Missouri serves as the opponent for the Kickoff Classic and Pittsburg State will be the Homecoming opponent on October 7.

2017 Home Games

September 7 – Central Missouri, 7 pm (Kickoff Classic)

September 23 – Northeastern State, 2 pm

October 7 – Pittsburg State, 7 pm (Homecoming)

October 14 – Washburn, 2 pm (Hall of Fame Game)

October 28 – Emporia State, 2 pm

November 11 – Nebraska-Kearney, 2 pm (Senior Day)

All games in the regular season will be conference games for the fourth straight year with 12 schools in the conference for football (Southwest Baptist and Lincoln do not compete in the MIAA in football). The Tigers are coming off an 8-4 record for the second consecutive year. FHSU has finished third and fourth in the MIAA respectively the last two seasons. The eight-win seasons have twice tied the single-season school record at FHSU and 2016 marked the first time the Tigers played postseason games in back-to-back seasons. The Tigers have seen improvement every year under head coach Chris Brown, who enters his seventh season guiding the Tigers in 2016, now with a record of 38-30.

