“The Impact of Trauma on Mental Health” will be discussed Mon., April 3, by Liz Pilster, LCPC, Resilience Counseling Center at the Center For Life Experiences, 2900 Hall, Hays.

The event, from 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m, is free and open to anyone.

For more information, call or text the NAMI Hays Resource Center at (785) 259-6859.