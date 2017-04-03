Sunny, warmer Monday

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Light west northwest wind becoming northwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 41. North northwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

TuesdayRain, mainly after 1pm. High near 48. North northeast wind 10 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday NightRain likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. North wind 13 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

WednesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 61.