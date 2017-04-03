Ronald Calvin Franklin passed away Thursday, March 30, 2017 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas at the age of 67. He was born on February 26, 1950 in Knox County, Texas to the late Calvin M. and Bertie E. (Meeks) Franklin. After school, Ron went on to enjoy welding for Longhorn Metal in Fort Worth, Texas.

Ron was a great brother, uncle and friend. He was always willing to lend a hand and would give the shirt off his back for someone in need. His nieces and nephews said he was very affectionate and had a way of always making them laugh. Over the last several years he became very close to his sister-in-law, Theresa. When Ron lived in Stockton he would walk to Woodston to see Ray and Theresa all the while picking up aluminum cans along the way.

Ron is survived by his brother Rayford Franklin and wife Theresa of Scandia; sisters Linda Edington of Roanoke, Texas and Marcene Machuca and husband Billy of Fort Worth, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his parents Calvin and Bertie Franklin; brothers Curtis Franklin and Larry Franklin; and sister Jodean Rogers.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home. Private interment will take place at a later date in the Woodston Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Park Villa Nursing Home and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, 723 N. First, Stockton, Kansas 67669.